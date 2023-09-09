A new planetarium program is now showing at Bays Mountain Park, one that will explore the different ways humans have learned about the cosmos over the centuries.

“Unveiling the Invisible Universe” is now showing as the main planetarium program through the end of the year. The program airs Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 25-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector.





