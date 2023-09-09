A new planetarium program is now showing at Bays Mountain Park, one that will explore the different ways humans have learned about the cosmos over the centuries.
“Unveiling the Invisible Universe” is now showing as the main planetarium program through the end of the year. The program airs Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 25-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector.
A synopsis of ‘Unveiling the Invisible Universe’
For thousands of years, humans observed the light from the night sky with just their eyes. Then, at the beginning of the 17th century, the invention of the telescope revolutionized our knowledge of the universe.
In the 20th century, with the advent of rockets, it became possible to go above the Earth’s atmosphere and observe X-ray and gamma ray radiation from the hot and violent universe. Recently, detection of gravitational waves by the LIGO experiment of two merging black holes opened a new window into astrophysics.
“We’re excited to bring this program to our visitors. It not only reveals many of the wonders of the cosmos, but also the ‘how do we know?’” said Planetarium Director Adam Thanz.
The alternate feature showing Saturdays and Sunday at 2 p.m. through the end of the year is “Appalachian Skies.”
“Appalachian Skies” takes visitors on a majestic tour of the current evening sky using the Zeiss optical star projector instrument. This live presentation is enhanced with additional content from the planetarium’s VELVET LED projectors for a wonderful, immersive experience.
Due to the live nature of the program, and the natural progression of the changing night sky throughout the seasons, each presentation will be unique. Learn what fascinating mythological constellations, from Ancient Greece and other cultures, will be easily visible. Find out what planets are easily seen as well. Visitors will take this knowledge home and be able to locate these celestial sights for themselves.
For more information about Bays Mountain Park and its programs, events and activities, visit www.baysmountain.com.
About Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium
Annually, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park, making it one of the state of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,750 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 44 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more.
About the city of Kingsport
Founded in 1917, the city of Kingsport (pop. 55,400) is located on the Tennessee-Virginia border at the crossroads of Interstate 81 and Interstate 26 near the geographic center of the eastern United States. The city is widely known as a planned community, designed by renowned city planner John Nolen and wrapping around the foot of Bays Mountain — a 3,750-acre park, nature preserve, planetarium and observatory.
Kingsport is recognized as an International Safe Community by the National Safety Council, a Healthier Tennessee community, and won the 2009 Harvard Innovations in American Government Award for its higher education initiatives.
While many city names are duplicated throughout the United States, there’s only one Kingsport — a fact that invokes community pride, known locally as the “Kingsport Spirit.”
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.