BLOUNTVILLE — Reenactors and historians from across the South are expected to bring the Old Hawley Farm to life this weekend as they re-create the Battle of Blountville, a Civil War clash that took place in September 1863. Organizers say this year’s event will be like none other presented before, with more cannons and reenacting units, which will significantly increase the scale of the battle.
WHAT: Civil War Battle of Blountville, 158th anniversary reenactment
The award-winning event has drawn more than 7,000 visitors in previous years and is held on a 60-acre site known as Old Hawley Farm. It has been deemed one of the top 20 reenactments in the nation, organizers said, for three years in a row. In 2014 the event garnered won a regional Pinnacle Award from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.
WHERE: Old Hawley Farm, 1173 Hawley Road, Blountville, Tenn.
WHEN: Sept. 24-26, 2021
Friday, Sept. 24
The day is designated for students from across the region, who are admitted free. It is closed to the general public. Students will learn what life was like in the 1860s. School days generally allow students to visit a Civil War field hospital, learn about the various flags, learn about the uniforms and weapons used by both Union and Confederate soldiers, see a Civil War artillery display and various medical displays. Parents and teachers may schedule their group field trip to the reenactment by contacting the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism at (423) 323-4660. Schools from as far away as Knoxville are scheduled to participate.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Union and Confederate reenactors will perform continuous living history demonstrations throughout the day, including infantry, mounted cavalry and artillery drills. Visitors can tour authentic Civil War encampments to see how the soldiers lived and the medical tent to see equipment used by doctors and surgeons during the war.
There also will be a Civil War Ladies Tea.
A reenactment of the Battle of Blountville will begin at 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
An outdoor worship service conducted as if in the 1860s by a circuit-riding preacher (in period dress) is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Union and Confederate reenactors will perform continuous living history demonstrations throughout the day.
The big Battle of Blountville Civil War Reenactment grand finale begins at 2 p.m.
WHO: The event is sponsored by the Department of East Tennessee Reenacting in association with the Battle of Blountville Civil War Military Park and the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism.
HOW: Registration for reenactors, sutlers and authentic civilians can be found at: www.thedet.org. Daily spectator admission on Saturday and Sunday is $3 for adults, and free for ages 6 and under. For additional information, please contact the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism at (423) 323-4660.