Barter Theatre

The Barter is the State Theatre of Virginia as well as the nation’s longest-running professional theater.

 Contributed

ABINGDON, Va. — The leaves of Abingdon are yet to turn color, but the Barter Theatre is ready for its fall season of shows.

"It’s no secret that fall is Barter’s favorite season of the year," said Katy Brown, producing artistic director of Barter Theatre, in a press release. “For the past 90 years, we’ve proudly welcomed visitors looking to bask in the autumnal glory of Southern Appalachia and look forward to contributing unforgettable performances and memories for all new and returning guests.”



