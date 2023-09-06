ABINGDON, Va. — The leaves of Abingdon are yet to turn color, but the Barter Theatre is ready for its fall season of shows.
"It’s no secret that fall is Barter’s favorite season of the year," said Katy Brown, producing artistic director of Barter Theatre, in a press release. “For the past 90 years, we’ve proudly welcomed visitors looking to bask in the autumnal glory of Southern Appalachia and look forward to contributing unforgettable performances and memories for all new and returning guests.”
On the main Gillam stage, Barter will kick off the fall season with “Clue,” starting Sept. 15. According to Barter, the show is a hilarious comedy-meets-murder mystery based on the classic board game.
Barter will also present the classic story of “To Kill a Mockingbird” now through Nov. 2. In Barter's second, more intimate venue, the Smith Theatre, will be “Misery,” an adaptation of the horror thriller novel by Stephen King. The show will run now through Nov. 4.
For visiting families with children, The Barter Players will present the heartwarming and adventurous “Where the Red Fern Grows” now through Nov. 3.
The Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest-running professional theater, is located at 127 W. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. The theater opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theater by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States.