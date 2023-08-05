Youth auditions graphic barter theatre miracle on 34th street

Barter Theatre’s ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ will run from Nov. 16 through Dec. 27.

 Contributed

Barter Theatre

The Barter is the State Theatre of Virginia as well as the nation’s longest-running professional theater.

ABINGDON, Va. — The Barter Theatre is seeking young actors for its upcoming Christmas production of “Miracle on 34th Street.”

Barter Theatre will host auditions for young actors from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage.

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you