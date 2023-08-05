ABINGDON, Va. — The Barter Theatre is seeking young actors for its upcoming Christmas production of “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Barter Theatre will host auditions for young actors from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage.
The theater is searching for actors no taller than 5 feet, a press release from the Barter said. It also said the production needs two young girls for the role of Susan and understudy to Brigitte, three young girls for the roles of Brigette and Rachel/Shopper Girl and three young boys for roles of Tommy and Newsboy.
Applicants should prepare one song no longer than 60 seconds and must bring sheet music to audition, the release said. An accompanist will be provided. Auditionees may be asked to stay to read from the play and/or dance. Positions are paid. Applicants should arrive at 5:45 p.m. with a parent or guardian to fill out paperwork with contact information and any upcoming conflicts.
Rehearsals for “Miracle on 34th Street” begin Oct. 1. The show begins previews on Nov. 16 and runs through Dec. 27. Each role will likely be double cast, so young actors will not be called for every performance, the release said. The date and time of each performance is on Barter’s website at www.bartertheatre.com.
The Barter Theatre is located at 127 W. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. To RSVP, email Barrett Guyton at casting@bartertheatre.com.
The Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest-running professional theater, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theater opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theater by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.