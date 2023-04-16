Contributed
ABINGDON — Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest-running professional theater, celebrating 90 years serving audiences from far and wide, has announced its upcoming spring and summer season.
With spring in the air and summer just around the corner, the theater is ready to welcome audience members from across the country to its two stages.
“This is such an exciting time of year for us, as the weather warms up and our small town comes to life,” said Katy Brown, producing artistic director of Barter Theatre, in a press release. “We strive to present productions that reflect that liveliness and invite theatre lovers of all ages to come out and enjoy beautiful Abingdon and all it has to offer.”
Upcoming in Barter’s larger venue, the Gilliam Stage, is “Keep On the Sunny Side,” the musical tale of country music legends the Carter Family, followed by the high-energy rock ’n’ roll classic “Footloose.” The summer season will also include a fresh comical adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel “Sense and Sensibility.”
For a more intimate experience, Barter’s Smith Theatre offers the Shakespearean tragedy “Macbeth,” Dominique Morisseau’s deeply moving “Skeleton Crew” and the dark comedy “Country Girls.” Summer at Smith Theatre will wrap up with “Misery,” an adaptation of the horror novel by Stephen King.
For those looking for a fun option for younger audiences, the Barter Players will present an exciting lineup of family-friendly shows, including “Junie B. Jones: The Musical,” “Rapunzel” and “Robin Hood.”
Barter’s ticket prices start at an affordable $20 ($16 for shows by the Barter Players).
In addition to the Barter, Abingdon is widely known for its biking and hiking along the Virginia Creeper Trail. Abingdon also tops USA Today’s list of Best Small Town Food Scenes and offers an array of fine art galleries, antique and artisan shopping experiences and local vineyards.
For a full schedule of Barter Theatre shows and more information, go to www.bartertheatre.com.
