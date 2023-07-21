Barter Theatre

The Barter is the state theater of Virginia as well as the nation’s longest-running professional theater.

 Contributed

ABINGDON, Va.— Barter Theatre considered its "AT&T Make me a Match" campaign a success.

The theatre announced in a press release the campaign generated $10,000 in donations within a single week. According to the release, The generous contributions have propelled the campaign's total fundraising to $20,000.

