ABINGDON, Va.— Barter Theatre considered its "AT&T Make me a Match" campaign a success.
The theatre announced in a press release the campaign generated $10,000 in donations within a single week. According to the release, The generous contributions have propelled the campaign's total fundraising to $20,000.
"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed thus far to the 'AT&T Make me a Match' campaign," said Katy Brown, Artistic Director of Barter Theatre, in the release. "The overwhelming response we've received is a testament to the importance of the arts in our community and the generosity of the people who believe in the transformative power of theatre. These funds will help us continue our mission of bringing joy, inspiration and artistic excellence to audiences far and wide."
As part of the campaign by AT&T, any contribution made between July 6 to Aug. 3 will be matched one-to-one up to a total of $31,000, the release said. Funds raised through the campaign will support Barter’s Annual Fund for Artistic Excellence and help the theatre create productions that bring people to this region now and in the future.
“The Barter Theatre is a center of arts and culture in Southwest Virginia," said Vince Apruzzese, the AT&T President for External & Legislative Affairs for Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington D.C. in the press release. "Again this year, our support will enable the theatre to provide entertaining and educational programming for people of all ages from across the region — and even from across the Commonwealth.”
Barter Theatre is the nation’s longest running professional theatre located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts. For more information go to www.bartertheatre.com.