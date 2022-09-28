ABINGDON — The leaves are turning, an autumn breeze is blowing and Barter Theatre is coming alive with its new fall season of shows.
Nestled in Abingdon, Barter Theatre is known as the nation’s longest-running professional theatre with nearly 90 years of performances. Today, it is one of the last “year-round professional resident repertory theaters” remaining in America, drawing in audiences from all around.
“Fall is such a wonderful time to be in Abingdon,” said Katy Brown, Barter’s producing artistic direc- tor. “The leaves look magnificent along the Creeper Trail and all throughout the town. They are colorful, unique and diverse — just as people are. At Barter, we are excited to come together to celebrate what unifies us with a di- verse lineup of shows and artists.”
Now, with autumn rounding the corner, audiences are welcome to enjoy four new productions available until Nov. 5.
The shows on Barter’s main Gilliam stage include Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Ripcord,” “a high-stakes comedy about two women locked in a no-holds-barred battle of wills” by David Lindsey-Abaire.
The Smith Theatre, Barter’s second venue, will host “The Royale,” a tale about the first Black heavyweight champion. And finally, the Barter Players will present Natalie Babbitt’s “Tuck Everlasting,” a story of a young girl discovering a family’s fantastical secret.
The 2022 Barter season is dedicated to the theme of “common ground,” as all of the shows exemplify finding strength in differences.
Ticket prices begin at $20 for main stages and $16 for Barter Players productions. Barter Theatre continues its indoor mask-wearing policy this season and recommends that any guest with symptoms of illness stay home.
For more information about COVID-19 protocols, tickets and upcoming shows, call (276) 619-3308 or visit bartertheatre.com.