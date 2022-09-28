Barter Theatre

Barter Theatre welcomes autumn breezes and new guests for its fall 2022 season, with four new productions available through Nov. 5.

 Contributed

ABINGDON — The leaves are turning, an autumn breeze is blowing and Barter Theatre is coming alive with its new fall season of shows.

Nestled in Abingdon, Barter Theatre is known as the nation’s longest-running professional theatre with nearly 90 years of performances. Today, it is one of the last “year-round professional resident repertory theaters” remaining in America, drawing in audiences from all around.

