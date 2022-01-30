ABINGDON, Va.— Barter Theatre has announced its 2022 season featuring a full year of shows. This season marks the return to both Barter stages, with shows being produced at the Gilliam Stage and Smith Theatre.
Barter’s 2022 theme is “Common Ground.”
“In each show this season, you will see people who have deep differences finding their strength in one another,” said Artistic Director Katy Brown. “Barter is a place to come together to celebrate what unifies us, and this season reminds us that it’s often the jagged edges between us that make us into the puzzle pieces that will finally fit together.”
Tickets for Barter’s spring season will be available for purchase online at bartertheatre.com and via the box office starting Feb. 8.
Resident Company Productions
“Kentucky Spring,” April 23 - May 22, Gilliam Stage
“Every Brilliant Thing,” May 20 - Aug. 20, Smith Theatre
“9 to 5,” June 3 - Aug. 21, Gilliam Stage
“Always a Bridesmaid,” June 17 - Aug. 20, Gilliam Stage
“Airness,” June 30 - Aug. 20, Smith Theatre
“Murder on the Orient Express,” Sept. 3 - Nov. 5, Gilliam Stage
“Ripcord,” Sept. 16 - Nov. 5, Gilliam Stage
“The Royale,” Sept. 29 - Nov. 5, Smith Theatre
“It’s A Wonderful Life,” Nov. 12 - Dec. 28, Gilliam Stage
“Over the River and Through the Woods,” Nov. 19 - Dec. 24, Smith Theatre
Barter and Shakespeare in American Communities
“Romeo & Juliet,” March 31 - April 16, Gilliam Stage
Barter Player Productions
“Jack & the Beanstalk,” April 26 - May 14, Gilliam Stage
“My Imaginary Pirate,” June 8 - July 9, Smith Theatre
“Sleeping Beauty,” July 12 - Aug. 6, Smith Theatre
“Tuck Everlasting,” Oct. 4 - Nov. 5, Smith Theatre
“All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth,” Nov. 29 - Dec. 23, Gilliam Stage
To find out more about sales dates, specific show information or COVID-19 safety measures, visit Barter’s website at www.bartertheatre.com.