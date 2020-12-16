ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre announced that its Board of Trustees has issued a $100,000 challenge match. Any donation made between now and Dec. 28 will be doubled.
In one of the most challenging years in the institution’s history, Barter has managed to serve over 70,000 people between its live performances at the Moonlite Drive-In and its online initiatives including Barter On-Demand, Inside Barter, and the Young Playwrights Festival.
"This Challenge Match is extraordinarily generous and a testament to the commitment our Trustees have to keep Barter's light shining for years to come," said Jacqueline Blevins, director of Advancement and External Affairs.
The funds raised from this challenge will go towards Barter’s Annual Fund for Artistic Excellence, which is essential in sustaining Barter as a hub of artistic vitality, educational innovation, and economic strength in the region.
Tax deductible gifts can be made by going to their website at www.bartertheatre.com, or by calling (276) 619-3315.
About Barter Theatre
Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts.