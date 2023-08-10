TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains are typically filled with blue horizons, slow-moving clouds and a rolling mountain silhouette. But this weekend, the area will be filled with giant hot air balloons taking to the skies.
Townsend will host its Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19.
“This is our sixth year hosting the Greater Smoky Mountain Balloon Festival, and each year we give thousands of people a different view of the Smoky Mountains,” said Kim Mitchell, director of tourism at the Blount Partnership, in a press release. “People have an opportunity to see the Smokies and Blount County in a way few can; we love to showcase the peaceful side of the Smokies in unexpected ways.”
Visitors can watch as colorful hot air balloons take to the sky — or you can even take a tethered ride in one of the many balloons during the event. The festival also offers event goers the chance to look inside the massive balloons.
“This year, we’re giving visitors a chance to walk through a hot air balloon,” said Carmen Simpher, festival organizer and Little Arrow Outdoor CEO, in a press release. “Not many people can say they have been in a hot air balloon and we are happy to provide that experience.”
On the ground, visitors will find family friendly activities from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Townsend Visitor Center. Adults and children can enjoy a DJ and other activities while more than 30 crafters demonstrate and sell their artwork.
The event will also include 24 food trucks and concession vendors, the release said, in addition to a beer tent.
The Great Smoky Mountain Balloon Fest attracts roughly 10,000 people a year, and, this year, all proceeds go to the nonprofit, the Townsend/Cades Cove Gateway Alliance. Last year, the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department, Townsend School and the Railroad Museum financially benefited from the 2022 Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday with tethered rides starting at 4 p.m. (weather permitting). The event is located at the Townsend Visitor Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.