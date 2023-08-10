Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival family in basket

You can event take a tethered ride about 30 feet into the air in one of the hot air balloons at the festival.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains are typically filled with blue horizons, slow-moving clouds and a rolling mountain silhouette. But this weekend, the area will be filled with giant hot air balloons taking to the skies.

Townsend will host its Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival girl

The festival isn't just about balloons — event goers can also enjoy kids activities, music and more at the event.

