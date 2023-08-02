BRISTOL, Va. — A knight in shining armor stands sentinel in a corner of the dining room. Steps away on a wall, artwork depicts a Viking ship. On the wall opposite, another Viking ship sails unknown waters.
No, they’re not preparing for the return of Leif Erikson.
However, Axe and Ale House wants you. The newly opened Bristol, Virginia, establishment maintains multiple personalities. It’s a restaurant for those who wish to dine. It’s a bar for those in search of a brew. It’s a gaming facility for those who wish to throw an axe competitively or play video games.
“We’re trying to build something different altogether,” said L.J. Boothe, owner of Axe and Ale.
A recipient of Believe in Bristol’s $25,000 entrepreneur grant last year, Axe and Ale House opened on July 4. Extensively renovated, Axe and Ale is located just around the block from The Bristol Hotel and behind the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on Moore Street in downtown Bristol, Virginia.
“This,” Boothe said of his new business, “is a 15-year goal I have achieved. Getting to see people enjoy it on the Fourth of July was a special moment for me.”
A gleaming new mural on the building’s corner, inspired by the Bristol sign, proclaims “AXE & ALE A GOOD PLACE TO EAT-DRINK-PLAY.”
Enter from the side. Upon doing so, encounter an arcade of video games emblazoned with such names as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Pac-Man and Donkey Kong. A bar, behind which a wall of televisions display multitudes of channels, spreads wide alongside a wall adjacent to the arcade.
Turn right to walk along a corridor. Axe and Ale’s axe-throwing portion of its business fills five lanes, within which one may play competitive games similar to bowling and darts, only with axes.
“I feel like in Bristol we need fun things to do, especially for adults,” Boothe said, who quickly added that his video games are available to kids, too. Better still, it’s free to play Pac-Man.
“The axe-throwing is ages 10 and up,” Boothe said. “We have an arcade that’s fun and available for kids and adults. Kids can play there, but it’s made with adults in mind.”
Proceed along the hallway to a relaxing dining room. Its windows look out upon Moore Street.
Axe and Ale occupies a building that long ago housed the Bristol Herald Courier. Its historic touches, from large wooden posts to its tin ceiling and original doors, permeate the building.
“This building was built in 1870,” Boothe said. “We closed on this almost exactly a year ago. I’ve been here almost every day since then.”
Boothe did not simply hire a contractor to outfit his building. Instead, the U.S. Army veteran, who served in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, welcomed labor help from friends and family while he rolled up his sleeves during long hours in oft-stifling heat.
“No air conditioning last July and August,” Boothe said while sipping a mug of water in the dining room. “It was in the 90s. I was soaked every day. But you’ve got to go for it, I believe. Friends and family, 100%, made this happen.”
Boothe, a college graduate of University of Virginia’s College at Wise, worked as an accountant in downtown Bristol 15 or so years ago. Married with a young son, he found himself at a crossroads.
“I was making $10 an hour,” Boothe said. “Well, my dad had been in the Army. My granddad had been in the Army. I was in college. I was going to be a teacher.”
But then Boothe decided to follow their footsteps. He changed course in life and joined the Army, where he eventually became a cook.
“I had an accounting degree. I left my three-month-old son,” Boothe said. “Before I left, there were promises.”
Boothe’s tattoos reveal much about the man. An eagle, adorned with elements of the American flag, adorns much of his upper right arm. His upper left arm features tattoos that acknowledge his three children, each of whom wrote such messages as “I love you Daddy” on his arm, which were then tattooed permanently.
Consequently, L.J. Boothe literally wears his love upon each of his sleeves.
“I also own a sanitation company,” he said. “There’s a way people look at you when you clean toilets. And there are ways that people look at you when you own a restaurant. It’s different. I teach my boys to not look down on anyone.”
Perhaps as a result, Axe and Ale bears a blue-collar appearance and feel. It’s a place where firemen may sit for a sip at the bar, electrical line workers gather to throw axes and folks of all ages can find a bite to eat, brew to drink and fun to be had.
“It’s something completely different. If we’re going to throw axes, do something different, we wanted it to feel different, too,” Boothe said. “Medieval tones fit the mold.”
One day while roaming an antiques store on State Street, he came upon a life-sized metal knight in shining armor.
“Bought it for $130,” Boothe said. “I carried it straight back here, put it over in that corner, where it looks like he belongs.”
You can dine on an enormous foot-long Axe House Dog, which sells for $14 with fries or slaw included, or eat a Big Axe Pretzel, which comes slathered in classic beer cheese for $9. And you will see the knight.
As for other menu items, shareables range from loaded nachos to quesadillas. Sandwiches, from subs to chicken salad croissants to Cubans, bulge with fillings. There’s fries and onion rings, salads and desserts.
“We call it high-quality handheld food. We want you to be able to put it down to play your game,” Boothe said. “We smoke our chicken for our chicken salad. I have never tasted any like ours. Our slaw and potato salad are homemade. It’s good food. We don’t have to be exotic. We want to be comfortable.”
Live music will, Boothe added, become at least an occasional part of Axe and Ale House.
For now, curated playlists pipe upbeat music into the establishment. On a Monday afternoon, the fare encompassed rock’s Supertramp, country’s Johnny Cash, disco’s Bee Gees, rock’s Eric Clapton, as well as the Rolling Stones and even Hank Williams’ “Hey Good Lookin.’”
A few nights ago, an older couple walked in. Business lagged as closing time loomed.
“They were a senior couple, dancing to Vanilla Ice,” Boothe said. “They had a great time. I said, ‘We’re gonna be all right.’”