Axe and Ale House LJ Boothe owner with sign in Bristol

L.J. Boothe, who lives in Bristol, Virginia, owns the new Axe and Ale House on Moore Street in downtown Bristol, Virginia.

 Tom Netherland/For Tri-Cities Scene

BRISTOL, Va. — A knight in shining armor stands sentinel in a corner of the dining room. Steps away on a wall, artwork depicts a Viking ship. On the wall opposite, another Viking ship sails unknown waters.

No, they’re not preparing for the return of Leif Erikson.

Axe and Ale House owner LJ Boothe in Bristol

LJ Boothe opened Axe and Ale House on July 4, almost exactly one year after closing on the property.
Axe and Ale House LJ Boothe owner bristol

L.J. Boothe prepares to throw an axe toward a bull’s-eye within a well-protected lane.
Axe and Ale House owner LJ Boothe

Owner LJ Boothe said that his Axe and Ale House amounts to a 15-year goal realized.
Axe and Ale House Bristol beer

A wide selection of beer on tap or in the bottle stocks the bar at Axe and Ale House.

