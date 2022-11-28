KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December.
The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
“We are so thrilled to return to performances with the Symphony of the Mountains this year,” said MECCA Artistic Director Jane DeLoach Morison. “After two years of COVID cancelations, our choirs are ready and excited to join forces with this wonderful orchestra and other arts organizations to ring in the holiday cheer!”
MECCA choirs will also return to Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, this year to entertain visitors during one of the attraction’s Candlelight Christmas Evenings. The Children’s Choir will serenade visitors on Dec. 11, and the Highlands Youth Ensemble will sing Dec. 18. The evening performances in the Biltmore House will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
“MECCA choirs have been singing at Biltmore since 2002, with the exception of the past two years. We are so happy that our singers get to have this magical experience,” Morison said.
There are also a number of local opportunities to hear the choirs sing:
The East Tennessee Children’s Choir and JC Explorers will perform on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Johnson City Public Library. The event will showcase MECCA’s new Explorers group, which is made up of singers in grades 1-3.
All the choirs, including ETCC, Emory Children’s Choir, Highlands Youth Ensemble and two Explorer groups, will join forces Saturday, Dec. 10, for the annual MECCA Christmas Concert at First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City. Showtime is 7 p.m. No tickets are required for MECCA concerts. However, donations will be received at the door. Suggested amounts are $10 per adult and $5 per child, with a maximum of $20 per family.
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will cap things off with “A Service of Lessons and Carols” on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia.
“This concert, made up of scripture readings and musical compositions, is really a special evening. Many people tell us every year that this is the event that makes the holidays meaningful for them,” Morison said.