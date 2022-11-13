WISE — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie “Big Stone Gap,” will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The event marks the 25th anniversary of the biannual publication featuring work by UVA Wise students and faculty.
A Big Stone Gap native, Trigiani grew up in Wise County as part of a large Italian family and went on to become a well-known novelist and television writer. She will make her third visit to UVA Wise on Monday to conduct a writing workshop and speak at Coffee Night.
Coffee Night, sponsored by the Department of Language and Literature and the Department of Communication Studies, will be held on Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cantrell Banquet Hall.
Starting at 6:30, students and faculty will perform or read the poetry or prose they contributed to the fall journal. Trigiani’s presentation will follow. The event is free and open to the public.
About Jimson Weed
The first issue of the literary journal was published in 1969 at then-Clinch Valley College and ran through 1986, being published periodically. It was revived in 1998.
Now in its third decade, Jimson Weed is a student, faculty and college campus publication released each semester featuring poetry, prose, artwork and photography.
The fall issue, with a record 50 contributors from the college and community, features work from New Orleans, Chicago, San Francisco, New Mexico, Canada and Poland.
Michael “O’D” O’Donnell, associate professor emeritus of French, will share notes on retirement after 50 years of full-time teaching at UVA Wise. UVA Wise adjunct history professor Michael Samerdyke and students Trevor Meade, Alli Miller, Amanda Shoemaker, Lauren McCoy, Alexandria Smith, Angel Johnson, Ethan Samerdyke, Caroline Barb, Nolan Dawson and Abrianna Handel will also read or perform their work.
Trigiani’s Third Visit to UVA Wise
Trigiani is the New York Times bestselling author of 20 fiction and nonfiction books that have been published in 38 countries. She is also a playwright, television writer and filmmaker.
Her new novel, “The Good Left Undone,” is an endearing story of family love, loss, memories and regret, old age and grief, and mothers and daughters then and now, across generations, wars and continents. It was published in April by Random House.
Nominated three times by the Library of Virginia, Trigiani won the Literary Award for Fiction for “Home to Big Stone Gap” in 2007, and has also won a RUSA Award from the American Library Association for “Very Valentine.”
She is a recipient of the Appalachian Writers Heritage Award, presented by the Shepherd University Foundation, the West Virginia Humanities Council and the West Virginia Center for the Book.
Monday’s writing workshop will be held at 1 p.m. in the Rhododendron Room on the fifth floor of the Slemp Student Center at UVA Wise. The workshop is for UVA Wise students interested in creative writing and for student writers (with limited seating available).
Trigiani is a co-founder of the Origin Project. Now in its 10th year, the in-school writing program has served more than 2,700 students in Appalachia and has included a number of workshops led by her. In this workshop, she will join students in celebrating their origin stories: where they come from and where they draw their inspiration.
At Coffee Night, Trigiani will present “The Good Left Undone: How to Create Sacred Time & Space to Become a Writer” at 7:30 p.m. Trigiani’s new novel will be available at the event and at the bookstore. A book signing will follow her presentation.
“I’ll show how writers look at the time and space they are in as if it’s a story. It’s about how writers conduct a writing schedule that fits into their everyday lives and challenges writers to go to their inspirational space on their own time to refine their craft,” Trigiani said.