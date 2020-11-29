If you’ve ever wondered what it would’ve been like to live in Charleston during the Civil War, George WB Scott’s new novel can take you there.
“I Jonathan, A Charleston Tale of the Rebellion,” weaves true events together with the fictional story of one man who experiences them firsthand. Readers will be inspired to reflect on those who lived through that pivotal time in history.
“What I’ve done is I’ve tried to create a personal story hung on the bones of history,” Scott said. “There’s a romance in there, but it’s not a romance novel; it’s more of a historical fiction based on true facts, and most all of the events in there were actual facts. They’ve been documented in history books and in diaries.”
What’s your background?
Scott was born and raised in a small town in south Florida and moved to North Carolina for college. After 13 years there, he moved to Johnson City and worked as a news videographer and reporter for WJHL.
Scott moved to Knoxville to take another television news job before deciding to open a store in the Old City area. Then, after a nine-year career as a market research analyst, Scott returned to his roots in videography, becoming an independent video producer. All the while, Scott said, he always thought of himself as a writer.
“I figured, ‘Well, I’d write something someday,’ ” Scott said, “and finally it got to the point where something sparked my interest.”
What’s the novel about?
Scott was inspired to write “I Jonathan” after visiting Fort Sumter with his wife. After that trip, Scott dug more into South Carolina’s history and uncovered a number of true stories that sparked his interest.
“Actually the research of it took over a period of more than 15 years, but the writing itself, it started to fall into place when I developed this character and where he could be at these places where these things happened and be a witness to them, and what happened to him in the end,” Scott said. “So writing actually took about less than a year, because it was fairly formed in my head already when I started to write it.”
The book follows a young man from Boston named Jonathan, who finds himself marooned in Charleston just as the Civil War begins. His relationships with working men and women, slaves, merchants, planters, spies, inventors, soldiers, sweethearts and musicians tell the story of a dynamic culture undergoing its greatest challenge.
“I wanted to try to settle this within myself: How I could circle the square of me being a Southerner and proud of being a Southerner, and yet having this looming history of slavery and all the problems with that over it,” Scott said. “I wanted to look at it from every direction, so I imagined myself as an outsider who comes across this world, fully formed, and I was picking apart how it was defensible. Why would they defend something like this? So that’s really the basis of why I wrote the book.”
The book was released Oct. 3 and is available online via Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It can also be ordered by any bookstore, Scott said.
What’s next?
Scott has a number of ideas for future books, including the story of a conflict between the pagan Slavic people of Bohemia and those who try to convert them to Christianity. Scott also hopes to write his grandfather’s life story, including his time in World War I, and a series about a father and his two children who sail up the Intracoastal Waterway.
“I really enjoyed the research of this book,” Scott said, “and I’ve started research on another book now, which I hope to start on next year and hopefully finish it within a year.”