Caregiving for one is a challenge, but what would it be like to care for your ailing father and dog at the same time?
Johnson City native and current Asheville resident Rebecca Warner explores that scenario in her new novel, “My Dad My Dog.” The novel is inspired not only by Warner’s personal experience, but also by the caregiving joys and challenges that others have faced.
“It was an emotional ride,” Warner said. “I am grateful to those people who shared so much of their experience, and that helped me write the book as well.”
What’s your background?
Born in Johnson City, Warner moved to Florida as a teenager and attended Florida State University. She then moved to Miami and began a career in banking, which she continued until her retirement in 1991. She wrote her first book, “Moral Infidelity,” at that time, but didn’t publish it until 2014.
In the years after her retirement from banking, Warner found herself in a caregiving role, first for her mother and then for her father. While her parents never lived in her home, Warner spent many days visiting them and overseeing their medical care.
At the same time her father’s health was declining, Warner’s dog was also in failing health, and the two experienced many of the same health struggles. That situation gave her the idea for her latest release.
“It was interesting how the last year of their lives, I could just see these parallels,” Warner said. “I’d think, ‘Isn’t it interesting how dogs and people can age in the same way?’ ”
What’s the book about?
“My Dad My Dog” tells the story of a man with Alzheimer’s and an elderly dog who are brought together in their final stretches of life by the man’s daughter, Rachel Morgan.
When Rachel moves her dad into her home, she must find a way to transform their uneasy truce into a trusting companionship. In doing so, she hopes to make their shared journey less lonely and frightening — and more bearable for those who must someday let them go.
While telling that story, Warner also hopes to shed light on how stressful and time-consuming caregiving can be. She added that the book, published Nov. 18 by Black Rose Writing, was released at a time when many are taking on in-home caregiving, rather than placing their loved ones in an assisted living facility, due to the pandemic.
“It was just a way to pass on the actual information about how hard life is for so many people who have children, have jobs, have husbands, don’t have help doing the caregiving, how much they worry when they’re away from them,” Warner said. “So all of that went into the book.”
What’s next?
Warner hopes to release a new novel called “Ballet Barres” within the next year. The book follows a group of former ballet students, who reunite years later to rescue their old instructor from a dangerous relative.
In the meantime, though, she hopes to continue raising awareness about her new book and the challenges facing the caregiving community.
“I just thought that it was a great time for this to be out,” Warner said, “because it does speak to a lot of caregiving issues and needs, and how they can expect their life to change.”