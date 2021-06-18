KINGSPORT — Friends of Allandale will present another season of August concerts beginning Aug. 5 at the Allandale Amphitheater. All shows are free and present a great opportunity for family entertainment.
FOA President Jan Stapleton said, “After having to cancel our sixth season because of the pandemic, we’re excited to bring our series back to the Tri-Cities regional community. “We are also very fortunate that our sponsors stuck with us and provided us with the support necessary to underwriting the series.”
All concerts will be on Thursdays and will begin at 7 p.m. Food services will open at 6 p.m.
This year food trucks will include Oppie’s Pizza and Backdraft BBQ. Also, Bays Mountain Brewing will return as the beer vendor.
FOA Vice President Colette George announced this year’s talent.
“We were fortunate to be able to keep three out of four of our entertainers from the canceled sixth season including Folk Soul Revival (Aug. 5), Benny Wilson with Ivey Road (Aug. 12), and SPANK — The 80s (Aug. 19),” George said. “We are also excited to have Beth Snapp and her band (Aug. 26) return after an absence of several years. It should be a very exciting season.”
Sponsors from last year remained faithful to the community series and are back this year.
“Both Eastman Credit Union and Visit Kingsport have been sponsors for all seven seasons and Eastman has rejoined us for their third year,” FOA Treasurer Terry Huret said. “Other major sponsors include Citizens Bank, Allandale Package Store, Champion Chevrolet, Bank of Tennessee, and Blue Ridge Properties. Our onsite signage is provided by MYCROFT Signs.”
Parking is free and supervised by Kingsport police officers.
Master of ceremonies Ken Maness offers some advice for those who arrive early.
“If you want to see how a concert comes together, come early and watch as Express AV sets up the sound system and the groups do their sound checks and musical warmup,” Maness said. “You can see the singers and musicians in a very casual atmosphere, relaxing and enjoying themselves before the concert begins.”
Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, a picnic dinner, or buy some great food from the vendors. If you want to be a little more formal, bring a table, tablecloth, and candelabra, but dress casually because it will be warm. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Brooks Pavilion at the rear of the property.