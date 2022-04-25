WISE — Art may be where one finds it, and an artists’ collective wants to let Southwest Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and Northeast Tennessee find artistic talent in the region.
EpiCentre Arts got its start in 2013 after a group of area artists collaborated with cultural organization Appalshop on a project. Since then, the group organized with a board of directors by 2019 to develop a gallery space in Whitesburg, Kentucky.
Several EpiCentre members gathered at the Charles Harris Galley at Lonesome Pine Regional Library in Wise on Friday to break down a recent exhibition, and they talked about the organization’s future in showcasing the region’s range of fine arts talent.
EpiCentre Arts was on the verge of opening its gallery in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, said photographer and organization board chair Addison Williams.
“This is a first for Whitesburg and the Appalachian region,” Williams said of the group’s main gallery space. “A lot of places are marketed as galleries, but some spaces may be temporary or something like a few works in a restaurant or retail space.”
Williams joined the EpiCentre group in 2014, exhibiting his photographic prints on brushed aluminum ‘canvases,’ and he was tapped as the chair in 2019.
Williams said there are many dedicated gallery spaces across the Kentucky-Virginia-Tennessee region like the Harris Gallery, however, and they can help expand EpiCentre’s reach to other artists. That reach means the organization can bring the region’s fine arts tradition to national and worldwide attention.
“What you see here and across the region is skilled fine arts,” Williams said. “We gained 501C.3 nonprofit status in 2021 and hope to have the Whitesburg gallery open this summer.”
Williams credited Harris Gallery director, artist and EpiCentre member Teresa Robinette for working to expand the group’s reach to artists beyond Kentucky.
“She’s been absolutely essential to what we’re doing here,” Williams added.
While EpiCentre aims to showcase artists, Robinette said the group also wants to become a public resource.
“We can help communities become aware of the range of artistic talent and styles in our region,” Robinette said. “We can help connect them with artists for an exhibition or if they want to have an art installation or a mural.”
While not an artist, Wise resident Virginia Roberts volunteers to help with EpiCentre’s finances when not at her day jobs as a realtor and Norton City Schools program director.
“It’s wonderful to be able to help and to see the kinds of talent we have in this region,” said Roberts.
Robinette said EpiCentre’s efforts have gained the attention of the IKT International Association of Curators of Contemporary Art. That organization helps curators and galleries worldwide coordinate exhibitions and give artists wider exposure.
The recent Harris Gallery exhibition included a range of art media, from Williams’ print-on-metal style to oil and acrylic painting, drawings, mixed media and three-dimensional pieces.
Whitesburg artist and educator Luann Vermillion uses vintage sheet music and book paper as a canvas for her translucent paintings that allow the print to become part of the work.
Eola, Kentucky, artist Pat Shelton combines that past and present in her depiction of an old mechanical rocking horse in front of an abandoned storefront. What appears to be an old parasol and balloon blowing down a sidewalk are reflected in the store window with a child and clown holding the items and a girl riding the horse.
Marcus Kincer, another Whitesburg artist, displayed ink drawings and a metal pan etched with a detailed, cratered full moon.
Pike County, Kentucky, artist Anita Bentley’s “Mamaw” — a painting of a woman on a porch swing typical of many older homes across Appalachia — will soon be exhibited as part of the Kentucky Arts Council’s 2022 Governor’s Derby exhibit in the state Capitol.
Scott County couple Jeff and Sharman Chapman-Crane work in various styles.
A portrait by Jeff was mounted on a large, heavy easel reminiscent of a scene in a Renaissance studio, and Sharman works with heirloom art pieces.
Sharman said she was excited by the Curators of Contemporary Art’s newfound attention. A few IACCA members visited EpiCentre recently on a “scouting trip.”
“Now they want to include us,” Sharman said, “and in September about 40 members will be coming to Whitesburg so we can talk with them about our plans and how we can gain exposure. We have some top-notch talent in this region.”
“(IKTIACCA) is talking about a global Appalachia with the range of art and artists we have here,” said Whitesburg painter Lacy Hale.
IKTIACCA’s visit is a validation of how Appalachian fine arts stands with any arts worldwide, Robinette said, and that attention will help EpiCentre attract and exhibit more artists from across the three-state region
“We can be a resource for people across the region who have an interest in the art this region has to offer,” said Robinette.
Online: https://www.epicentrearts.org/