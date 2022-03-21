KINGSPORT — “Leaf & Root & Berry” opens April 8 at Create Appalachia’s new Kingsport Center for Art and Technology at 225 W. Center St.
The Appalachian Mountains are home to one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the United States. The region’s artists draw inspiration from this abundance and celebrate it.
Create Appalachia, a local nonprofit operating at the intersection of art, technology, and business, created the “Leaf & Root & Berry” botanical art exhibit and competition to highlight local talent and our region’s natural beauty.
This year, a panel of three jurors reviewed works submitted by local artists from all over the region. The panelists included Judith Hammond (the founder and director of What’s the Buzz Johnson City, a nonprofit devoted to the protection of pollinators and native plants), Brian Serway (an Appalachian illustrator specializing in celestial creatures, cosmic dreamscapes, and nature’s nocturnal mischief), and Suzanne Stryk (an Appalachian fine artist and author, who is fascinated and focused on the natural world). Jurors were instructed to select works of visual art that show the artist’s original vision, demonstrate technical skill, and highlight the region’s natural bounty.
“Leaf & Root & Berry” features artwork in a wide variety of media, including photography, digital media, sculpture, drawing, fiber art, metalwork, printmaking, painting and more.
Exhibiting artists are Nancy Bouffard, Annamarie Buchanan, Karlota Contreras-Koterbay, Kristen Olinger Dalpiaz, Morgan Gilbert, Richard Graves, Jay Huron, Bonnie Kelley, Mary O’Neill, Kristy Ottinger, Rebecca Pippin, Jacy Richardson, Dan Rouse, Mary Ruden, Alice Salyer and Sophia Shultz.
A closing reception will be held at 6 p.m. on June 3, when cash for Best in Show, Awards of Excellence and Honorable Mention will be presented to the artists.