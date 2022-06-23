HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold crowd will see a Hiltons regular with the Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band this weekend.
The band will perform at the Fold on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons.
Appalachian Trail is made up of veteran instrumentalists, singers and songwriters from the region. The band has played across the country, including at the Carter Fold, and at everything from riverboat weddings to various festivals, the Carter Fold press release on the band states.
The group was formed in 1984 and has shifted members throughout the years, but, according to the release, the current band members have played from coast to coast and in countries such as Ireland, Scotland, England, Russia, Sweden, Canada, Holland, and Switzerland. The band helped cultivate the careers of the likes of Adam Steffey, John Bowman, Becky Buller, and others.
The current band includes Vickie Austin (vocals and bass), Tommy Austin (vocals and mandolin), Allen Hughes (vocals and guitar), Glen Rose (banjo), and Ashley Davis (vocals and fiddle). For more information on the band, go to http://www.appalachiantrailbluegrass.com/.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with marking Bristol as the Birthplace of Country music giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. The venue is located at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons. For more information go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org/.