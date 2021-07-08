BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway is set for a night of country and rock hits as 1970s rock band America opens for country legend Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The show will be held at Thunder Valley Amphitheatre, presented by Ballad Health as BMS’ summer concert event.
Alabama will perform in Bristol as part of the band’s 50th Anniversary Tour. The group penned 21 straight hits starting in the 1980s with songs like “Mountain Music,” “Dixieland Delight,” and “Tennessee River.” Alabama has sold more than 73 million records, is the most decorated band in country music and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
America also celebrates an anniversary this year after 51 years since its start. The band is known for its 1971 signature song “A Horse With No Name.” The group also recorded “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross The River,” “Tin Man,” and “Sister Golden Hair” throughout the 1970s. America has six certified gold and/or platinum albums and won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1973.
The event will also include a fireworks show sponsored by Food City after the concert. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com. A limited number of standing-room-only tickets in the Bud Light Landing area by the main stage are also available while supplies last. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.
Parking passes
A limited number of $10 parking passes are also still available for purchase via Ticketmaster. Guests without parking permits will be directed to the BMS Landing Lot (cash only on the day of show) off Highway 394 at Copperhead Road. Thunder Valley Amphitheatre, presented by Ballad Health is located at Bristol Motor Speedway, 151 Speedway Blvd., Bristol.