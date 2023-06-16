HILTONS, Va. — The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee will bring old-time music filled with rolling banjo licks, frolicking fiddle solos and harmonies reminiscent of the legendary Carter Family this weekend in Hiltons, Virginia.
The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, at what will be the group’s first performance at the Fold.
The Floyd County, Virginia-based band blends an old-time and bluegrass sound — complete with fiddling that recently won the group the old-time band contest at the 85th Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax, Virginia.
The band features multitalented musician Ashlee Watkins, who plays guitar and banjo and offers vocals. Andrew Small plays the fiddle and mandolin; Conner Vlietstra plays guitar, fiddle and mandolin; and Marshall Willborn plays the bass for the band.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.