Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee band

The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee will perform at the Carter Fold on Saturday, June 17.

 CARTER FOLD

HILTONS, Va. — The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee will bring old-time music filled with rolling banjo licks, frolicking fiddle solos and harmonies reminiscent of the legendary Carter Family this weekend in Hiltons, Virginia.

The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, at what will be the group’s first performance at the Fold.

