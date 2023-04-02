KINGSPORT — The Easter Egg Roll hosted by Kingsport Parks and Recreation at Allandale Mansion drew in large crowds of families to participate in several activities, including an Easter egg hunt.
The event was held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kingsport Parks and Rec Program Administrator Renee Ensor said this was sixth time they have held this event. She said it was inspired by the Easter egg rolling event they do at the White House.
“So they have Easter egg rolling at the White House, and this is the White House of Kingsport,” Ensor said, “so that’s where the inspiration for the event came from.”
The event featured coloring, face painting, corn hole, Jenga, egg rolling, a bouncy house and so much more. The Easter bunny was also in attendance for pictures with the kids.
The event also had volunteers from several local churches, including Kingsport First Assembly of God, which co-sponsored the event. Youth pastor Jamieson Hamilton said they decided to participate in the event as a way to unify the community.
“We just decided to partner with the city to create a good opportunity for the community to come together,” Hamilton said. “I think it’s important for all churches to come together and to be involved in the community because we’re all reaching the same goal is to bring people to Christ, and if we can all get together on one accord for one purpose, we have an opportunity to serve our community best.”
Kingsport First Assembly of God also donated several items to the event. Still, Hamilton said they didn’t do it for recognition.
“We just wanted to be able to have the opportunity to come out and support the community,” Hamilton said. “Not really to look for the we did this; we just wanted to be a part of what’s going on.”
Another group in attendance was the Child Evangelism Fellowship. The group ran a table where they told the story of Jesus using colored beads during a bracelet-making activity.
CEF Director Barbara Presnell said events like this bring the community together so they can fellowship with one another.
Many families also attended the event, with the Easter bunny and the bounce house being very popular.
Heather Swift, who brought her two daughters, said events like this encourage family time away from electronics.
Spencer Hickman said these types of events help build community relationships.
Alysia Moore said the event helps bring people together and promotes social engagement.
The event concluded with an Easter egg hunt. Ensor said they hid at least 2,000 candy- filled eggs. Kids were split into three age divisions: 4 and under, 5 to 7 and 8 to 10.
Each age group had one golden prize egg. Children in the younger divisions were awarded Easter baskets filled with candy. In contrast, the oldest division prize egg winner took home a brand new Nintendo Switch Lite.
