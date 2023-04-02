KINGSPORT — The Easter Egg Roll hosted by Kingsport Parks and Recreation at Allandale Mansion drew in large crowds of families to participate in several activities, including an Easter egg hunt.

The event was held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you