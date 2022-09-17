KINGSPORT — RADwoods, vehicles from the 1980s-1990s, will be featured at the annual Allandale Car Show on Sunday.
Recognition of RADwoods, a term coined on the West Coast, indicates the show’s sponsors desire to embrace the next generation of classic cars and car enthusiasts, Dave Williams, event chairman, said.
“We’ve always wanted to have our show include as many types of vehicles as possible,” Williams said, “including those considered daily drivers. We want to keep up with what is popular with the public and with collectors.”
Williams said car clubs and shows change as each generation of Americans reaches the point of becoming nostalgic for the cars of their youth.
“The ‘Greatest Generation’ had deep interest in the Model A’s and other cars of the 1920s and ’30s,” Williams said. “They, along with their baby boomer children, also enjoy reliving the postwar cars of the 1950s, which reflected America’s economic prosperity and growth. Boomers continue to have a particular fondness and appreciation for the cars of the 1960s and 1970s, with ‘muscle cars’ being a favorite.”
Now, Williams said, it is time to make way for Gen-X and Millennials and the cars of their childhoods from the 1980s and ‘90s.
“By many standards, a vehicle can be considered an antique once it’s 25 years old,” Williams said. “Think about that for a second. That’s a 1997 and anything prior. I’m not going to be surprised when we begin to have minivans being entered and displayed. I actually expect it. We’ve already had people wanting to show some of what were the most common cars on the road in the 1980s. While those cars were common then, and you might be surprised to see one displayed at a car show, they’re aren’t that many still being driven.”
This year’s limited edition show T-shirts reflect the evolution of the event. The design, by Graphix Plus, features Howard Irwin’s 1929 Packard, Doug Phillips’ 1965 Chevy Impala, and Williams’ own RADwood 1989 Mustang Saleen.
“We’re trying to attract new generations of auto enthusiasts to our growing hobby,” Williams said. “We’re especially inviting enthusiasts of 1980s and 1990s vehicles to bring out their most treasured cars, trucks, cycles and memorabilia from the era. Period dress and display of period technology is encouraged.”
Dan’l Boone Region Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) is the sponsoring organization of the Allandale Car Show, which typically attracts hundreds of entrants and always draws crowds of participants and onlookers, rain or shine.
The Allandale Car Show is open to all vehicles for a $15 registration fee at the gate. There is no early registration. The fee includes two adult admissions.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. Sunday and continues until 1 p.m., with an awards presentation at 3. Dash plaques will be given to the first 200 entrants. Awards include the Top 25 and multiple special honors.