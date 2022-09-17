KINGSPORT — RADwoods, vehicles from the 1980s-1990s, will be featured at the annual Allandale Car Show on Sunday.

Recognition of RADwoods, a term coined on the West Coast, indicates the show’s sponsors desire to embrace the next generation of classic cars and car enthusiasts, Dave Williams, event chairman, said.

