BRYSON CITY, N.C. — If you’ve ever wanted to see the beauty of Western North Carolina's mountains from a steam train, now’s your chance.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will take passengers across the scenic Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in North Carolina Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets for the excursion are currently on sale.
The one-day excursion will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, a press release from The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum said. According to the release, the excursion takes passengers from the historic depot in Bryson City, North Carolina, through the beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina, into the breath-taking Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the majestic Smokies, and back to Bryson City. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake. According to the release, the track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade and many bridges.
The trip
Bryson City is a laid-back, non-touristy town of 1,300 with more stop signs than stoplights, the release said. The release also describes Bryson City as an easily “strollable town with local bookstores, arts and crafts galleries with working artisans, a bike shop, two fly fishing shops, a fly-fishing museum, a historical museum, an aquarium, a scenic train, two breweries and a surprising variety of restaurants.” All classes of excursion tickets include free admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum near the Bryson City Depot. According to the release, the museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and accessories, and an operating layout and children's activity center. Bryson City is also only 10 miles from the Cherokee Indian Reservation.
Passengers have two options for arrival at the Bryson City Train Depot: they may either ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City, Tennessee, or drive directly to Bryson City, North Carolina. Passengers have the option of first class, crown class, tourist coach or open-aircars. All classes offer seating in classic antique restored passenger cars.
The train and track
The No. 1702 locomotive set for the trip dates back to 1943. The engine’s construction was an officially commissioned WWII steam engine plan. According to the release, it is of the world’s largest engine class, and is one of two remaining in the United States.
The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has become a favorite of film producers over the years as well. The train wreck scene in the 1993 movie, “The Fugitive,” starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, was filmed along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, the release said. It also said the railroad was used in the filming of the 1996 comedy, “My Fellow Americans,” starring Jack Lemmon and James Gardner, when they stumble onto a charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill fans headed for the NCAA Final Four. Train scenes in the 1998 movie, “Forces of Nature,” starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, were also filmed on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.