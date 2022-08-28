ENTER-MOVIE-KILMER-BATMAN-2-MCT

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ saw Val Kilmer’s Iceman reunite with Tom Cruise’s Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell on the big screen 36 years after the original ‘Top Gun’ hit theaters.

 Paramount Pictures/TNS

Val Kilmer fans, rejoice: Iceman wants to play Batman — again.

In a recent interview with IGN’s Jim Vejvoda, the actor confirmed that he would definitely reprise his role as the Caped Crusader after returning to the screen as Adm. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the 2022 blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick.”

