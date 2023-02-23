Performers in the Tusculum Youth Actors Studio SHOWCASE 2023 rehearse a group number. More than 30 youth actors will perform at the event over three days. Theatre-at-Tusculum is presenting the event at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Behan Arena Theatre.
GREENEVILLE — You can enjoy the talent of local youth actors performing short plays this weekend at the Tusculum Youth Actors Studio SHOWCASE 2023 at Tusculum University.
And if you can’t wait until Saturday night or Sunday afternoon, the first performance is Friday night.
Theatre-at-Tusculum is presenting the event at 7 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday as well as at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Behan Arena Theatre.
More than 30 local actors ages 8-18 will perform. In addition, Tusculum students Josie Norton, Todd Wallin and Gracie Weems, who have already demonstrated their theatrical skills on stage and behind the scenes, will make their directorial debuts.
The event will feature genres such as comedy and tragedy in five, 10-minute plays as well as two ensembles.
“Our young performers have diligently prepared for the SHOWCASE and will impress audiences with their understanding of this craft,” said Beth Schnura, director of Tusculum Arts Outreach. “We have a proud tradition of theater excellence at Tusculum and in our region, and this event will demonstrate why we remain the place to go for the performing arts. We encourage the community to join us for this exceptional and affordable event.”
Theatre-at-Tusculum is supported in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Hearts for the Arts and many generous donors.
