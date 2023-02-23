GREENEVILLE — You can enjoy the talent of local youth actors performing short plays this weekend at the Tusculum Youth Actors Studio SHOWCASE 2023 at Tusculum University.

And if you can’t wait until Saturday night or Sunday afternoon, the first performance is Friday night.

Tusculum Univeristy

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you