Abingdon Vineyards unveils the Lorenzo, a Bordeaux blend that was rated at 90 points by Robert Parker’s publication, Wine Advocate. Lorenzo is available by the glass or bottle at Abingdon Vineyards or can be purchased online at www.abingdonvineyards.com.
ABINGDON, Va. — You might consider Abingdon Vineyard’s Bordeaux style wine, Lorenzo outstanding – or Robert Parker’s the Wine Advocate, one of the world's largest wine publications, does at least.
The Abingdon, Virginia-based wine received a 90-point rating from Wine Advocate, a press release from Abingdon Vineyards said. According to the Wine Advocate website, ratings of 90 to 95 are for an outstanding wine of exceptional complexity and character.
“We are extremely proud of this award and the review is not just great for our family winery, but for the Southwest Virginia wine industry as a whole,” said Loren Gardner, the master winemaker who created Abingdon Vineyard’s Lorenzo.
The wine was tasted by the Wine Advocate’s Mark Squires, who said Lorenzo is “elegant in the mid-palate with notes of tobacco and herbs," the release said. According to Abingdon Vineyards, the 90-point rating “further solidifies Lorenzo's exceptional quality and confirms its status as a standout wine. The recognition from such a respected authority in the wine industry is a testament to the skill and dedication of the winemaking team at Abingdon Vineyards.”
"We’re incredibly proud to introduce Lorenzo to wine lovers around the world," Gardner said in the release. "This wine represents the culmination of years of hard work and a deep understanding of the art of winemaking. We believe Lorenzo exceeds the expectations of even the most discerning palates."
Abingdon Vineyards is open year-round, Wednesday through Sunday. Hours are 12 to 8 p.m., from May to October, and 12 to 6 p.m. from November to April. Wine is available by the glass, bottle or flight. Snacks are available and you are welcome to bring your own picnic.
Abingdon Vineyards is located at 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon, Virginia. For more information, go to www.abingdonvineyards.com.