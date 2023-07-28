Abingdon Vineyards Lorenzo wine (cropped)

Abingdon Vineyards unveils the Lorenzo, a Bordeaux blend that was rated at 90 points by Robert Parker’s publication, Wine Advocate. Lorenzo is available by the glass or bottle at Abingdon Vineyards or can be purchased online at www.abingdonvineyards.com.

 ABINGDON VINEYARDS

ABINGDON, Va. — You might consider Abingdon Vineyard’s Bordeaux style wine, Lorenzo outstanding – or Robert Parker’s the Wine Advocate, one of the world's largest wine publications, does at least.

Abingdon Vineyards Lorenzo wine

The Abingdon, Virginia-based wine received a 90-point rating from Wine Advocate, a press release from Abingdon Vineyards said. According to the Wine Advocate website, ratings of 90 to 95 are for an outstanding wine of exceptional complexity and character.

