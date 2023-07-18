HILTONS, Va. — At last year’s Carter Fold Festival, the granddaughter of A.P. and Sara Carter, Rita Forrester, worked to prepare food in the Carter Fold concession stand. A Kingsport Times News reporter stood for an interview. Meanwhile, a man needed assistance pulling his truck from the mud at the venue.

It might sound like a hectic set of circumstances to most. But to Forrester, it’s all in a typical day’s work.

Carson Peters at the fold

Carson Peters performs with Iron Mountain on June 4, 2022, when Rita Forrester was given the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award.
Carter Family band photo ap, sara, maybell

The Carter Family is known for its revolutionary 1927 Bristol Sessions, recordings that helped form country music and shape music as a whole.
people dancing at Carter Fold

Visitors join in a dance at the Carter Family Fold.
people dancing at carter family fold

Visitors join in a dance at the Carter Family Fold.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you