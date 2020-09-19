Sometimes you can find art in the most unexpected place. In this case, a painted woman’s face can be found on a wooden fence in an alley off D Street in the Highland neighborhood. Times-News reader Linda Christian brought it to our attention. Homeowner Lakieta Henry said Alex Glymp painted the face for her about two to three years ago using spray paint. Glymp completed the project in about 30 minutes. The perfectly positioned portrait is directly under a crepe myrtle bush in Henry’s backyard. ‘I found the picture online and it just clicked with me,’ Henry said. ‘Her name is Gladys.’