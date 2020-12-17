PIGEON FORGE — Guests to Dollywood during the theme park's award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas festival love the special culinary items available throughout the park and at eateries in Dollywood's DreamMore Resort next door. With many families creating their own holiday meals this season, Dollywood's team took time to provide this behind-the-scenes look at, and share the recipe for, one of the most popular items.
DOLLYWOOD’S DREAMMORE RESORT AND SPA CANDIED SWEET POTATO SOUFFLÉ
(Serves 6-8)
Ingredients for soufflé:
6 sweet potatoes
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup milk
1 tbsp. vanilla
2 eggs, beaten
½ tbsp. salt
Ingredients for soufflé topping:
1 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup flour
1/3 cup melted butter
1 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees and dry-roast whole sweet potatoes. Cook sweet potatoes until tender enough to puncture with a fork. Remove sweet potatoes from oven and let cool slightly before removing skins.
Add sweet potatoes to a large bowl and mix with whip attachment on low speed until smooth.
Stop mixer when potatoes are smooth and cool. Add sugar, milk, vanilla and eggs. Beat in mixer at low speed until combined. Pour mixture into baking dish.
For the topping, mix brown sugar, butter, flour and pecans. Sprinkle on top of sweet potato mixture and bake at 350 degrees for about 30-40 minutes.
In the accompanying video, Debra Vance, Executive Chef at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, creates the candied sweet potato soufflé that would be the perfect complement to your family’s Christmas dinner this year.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas is open daily through Jan. 3, 2021 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). This year’s event features more than 5 million lights, the return of indoor entertainment, beginning Friday, Dec. 18, and nightly fireworks.