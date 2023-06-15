Beloved drive-in theaters once dotted the landscape in the Appalachian Highlands region — that number has dwindled down to at least four.

Moviegoers can still catch a film at the Stateline Drive-In Theatre in Elizabethton; the Twin-City Drive-in Theatre in Bristol, Tennessee; the Park Place Drive-In Theatre in Marion; and the Central Drive-In Theatre in Norton.

Central Drive-In at 70 - Popcorn

Paula Herron gets ready for Monday's round of moviegoers at the Central Drive-In with the first run of popcorn.
Barter Theatre Summer Series at the Moonlite Drive-In

Barter Theatre announces its cast for the first two shows of the 2021 summer Season.
State Line Drive-In

State Line Drive-In proprietor Andy Wetzel stands beside the iconic marquee that was inspired from a Dean Martin movie.
Central Drive-In at 70 - Paula and Buddy Herron

Paula and Buddy Herron have a love for drive-in movies.

