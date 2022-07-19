A day for children By Calvin Sneed Jul 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Everleigh, the bubble machine is sponsored by The Scott County Public School Headstart program. Calvin Sneed Liam spins the wheel with exhibit sponsor was Northeast State. Calvin Sneed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roughly 1,000 children are expected to visit Kids Central over Monday and today, according to Tara Chadwell, Kids Central director.The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the V.O. Dobbins Ballfield, MLK Drive, Kingsport.Forty vendors registered this year with fun demonstrations from finger painting to washable tattoos.Food vendors for Rhythm In Riverview opened early this year for the children and their families.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Central Dobbin Kid Ballfield Transports Video Games Kingsport Event Dance Vendor Finger Painting Rhythm In Riverview Tattoo Tara Chadwell Fun Fest Kids Central Food Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR