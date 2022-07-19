Roughly 1,000 children are expected to visit Kids Central over Monday and today, according to Tara Chadwell, Kids Central director.

The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the V.O. Dobbins Ballfield, MLK Drive, Kingsport.

Forty vendors registered this year with fun demonstrations from finger painting to washable tattoos.

Food vendors for Rhythm In Riverview opened early this year for the children and their families.

