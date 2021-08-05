ROGERSVILLE — A fire truck muster and car show on Sept. 11 at the Sayrah Barn near Rogersville will remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, as well as raise funds for local volunteer fire and rescue agencies.
Admission to the 9/11 Anniversary Memorial Fire Truck Muster and Car Show is free, as is registration for car and fire truck entries.
All T-shirt sale proceeds and contributions will benefit the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
Retired Navy and NASA firefighter Bill Killen told the Times News on Wednesday that when the 9/11 attacks took place he was in his office at the Naval Facilities Engineering Command in the Washington Navy Yard.
“At first I thought it might have been a small plane, and went to the PIO office where there was a television,” said Killen, who is now president of the HCVFA.
“When I arrived most of the command leadership were glued to the TV. I watched the second airplane hit the south tower and I knew this was no accident. While watching the TV, Capt. Ray Mello, a registered civil engineer specializing in facilities engineering and construction, said “those buildings are going to fall”.
Killen added, “I think I was like most Americans, bewildered and wondering how could this happen?”
The main purpose of the Sept. 25 event at the Sayrah Barn is to remember the victims of the attack. Killen said he also hopes to spread awareness about the needs of Hawkins County’s volunteer fire and rescue agencies, and give the public an opportunity to contribute.
“One purpose is to raise funds for the county Fireman’s Association so we can fund those things for fire protection that the individual fire departments can’t do,” Killen said. “It’s also the 20th anniversary of 9/11. We have a memorial service planned. We will have a bagpiper. We’re working on getting a color guard there. We will have speakers, and there will be a tolling of the bell during the ceremony.”
The event is also a traditional classic car show with the added feature of an antique fire truck muster.
“The fire truck muster is to display antique fire apparatus,” Killen said. “Some will be privately owned. There will be some from other fire departments. We’ve already got commitments for antique fire apparatus displays coming from central Virginia and North Carolina. There will be no registration fee. It’s strictly donations.”
Killen said he anticipates that within two weeks he’ll have a program printed listing the memorial service speakers and other activities scheduled for the event.
The event begins at 9 a.m., with the memorial service and tolling of the bell at 10 a.m., and is expected to end around 4 p.m.
There will be dash plaques
for the first 100 vehicles
registered, and all registered vehicles attending the muster and car show will eligible
for awards for the following categories:
Oldest Motorized Fire Apparatus; Best Appearing Antique Motorized — fire department owned; Best Appearing Antique Motorized — fire department owned (1941-1960); Best Appearing Antique Motorized — fire department owned (1961-1989); Best Appearing Antique Motorized — Private owned (1900-1920); Best Appearing Antique Motorized — Private owned (1921-1940); Best Appearing Antique Motorized — Private owned (1941-1960); Best Appearing Antique Motorized — Private owned (1961-1975); Best Appearing Antique Motorized — Private owned (1975-1989); Best Appearing Antique Ambulance — Private or fire Department Owned; Best Appearing Antique Fire Chief’s Car — Private or fire Department Owned; Best Appearing Antique Brush Truck — Private or fire Department Owned; Best Appearing Hand/Horse Drawn Apparatus — Private or Department Owned.
Other awards include:
Longest Distance Transported — Department Owned; Longest Distance Transported — Private Owned; Longest Distance Driven — Antiques Only-Private; Longest Distance Driven — Antiques Only-Department Owned; Best GMC; Best Ford; Best Chrysler; Best Foreign; Best Motorcycle; Best of Show Car — Judged Best of Show Fire Truck — Judged People’s Choice.
The Sayrah Barn is located at 4144 Highway 11-W, on the far eastern outskirts of Rogersville.