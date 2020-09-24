WISE — The 2020 Wise Fall Fling has plenty of traditional events with twists to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the 2020 theme being “Flinging in Spirit,” some events will be virtual and others in-person but subject to recommended COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. The traditional downtown Fling becomes partly virtual on Oct. 9-10 with a video showcasing craft vendors, entertainment for children including Jack Tales and performances from Bright Star Theatre Company, performances by area musicians, contest winner announcements and more.
Several events and contests lead into the main Fall Fling weekend, and many of those activities go virtual for 2020.
The Miss Wise Fall Fling Beauty Pageant will be a virtual event this year and will be live-streamed on the Fall Fling Facebook page on Saturday, Oct. 3, starting at 4 p.m. with categories including Beautiful Baby, Young Miss Fall Fling and Miss, Teen and Junior Teen categories. Information and entry information are at misswisefallfling.net. Entry fees benefit PAWS of Southwest Virginia.
The Wise Fall Fling Digital Art Contest is accepting entries now with the theme, “Spirit of the Fall Fling.” Best painting and drawing will be selected in under-18, adult and professional categories. The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Oct. 7, Contest rules and information are available at www.facebook.com/fallflingartcontest.
The Fall Fling Essay Contest is also accepting entries in categories adult (19 and over) and youth (18 and younger) on the theme, “The Year of Covid-19, My Thoughts.” Entries are limited to 750 words. Information on contest rules, can be found online at www.facebook.com/events/317646532677174/.
The Fall Fling’s Pet Contest also goes digital this year. Pet photos will be submitted and entries must be a family pet to qualify. Each Category entered is a $5 registration fee. All forms, registration fees and pictures must be received by Oct. 1, and the contest runs from Oct. 5-9. Forms, contest information and rules can be found at www.facebook.com/fallflingpetcontest. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Wise County Animal Shelter.
The Fall Fling Digital Photography Contest is also accepting entries in youth, amateur and proficient categories through Oct. 7. Information on submissions, contest rules and prizes can be found at www.facebook.com/fallflingphotocontest/about/?ref=page_internal.