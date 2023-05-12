KINGSPORT – One of the region’s most popular festivals, Racks by the Tracks, returns to the Kingsport Farmers Market tomorrow for its 15th year.
This year’s festival will feature the original Tri-Cities’ tasting event, a BBQ competition, the Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K Race (featuring the Boss Hog Challenge) and plenty of great music.
The original Tri-Cities’ tasting event, presented by Allandale Package Store, will feature more than 80 unique craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias. Attendees will also place votes for their favorite libations and receive a souvenir pint glass.
Returning for its 10th year is the Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K Race/Walk presented by Powell Valley National Bank. For runners seeking a challenging and unique test of stamina, they can sign-up for the Boss Hog Challenge, in which they run in both the 10K & 5K races and receive a limited-edition Boss Hog Challenger t-shirt for participating.
For those looking to enjoy great food, the BBQ competition will give attendees an opportunity to taste the best barbecue from restaurants and teams from across the region. Each attendee can cast their vote for People’s Choice awards. No ticket is required to access this section of the festival. Non-barbecue food vendors will also be on-site.
Entertainment on the Honda Kingsport Stage will feature headliner The Crue – A Motley Crue Tribute Experience, with openers Blank-281, a Blink-182 tribute band and Donnie and the Dry Heavers.