Racks by the Tracks 2022

Folks lined up for drink sampling are served Saturday afternoon at the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

KINGSPORT – One of the region’s most popular festivals, Racks by the Tracks, returns to the Kingsport Farmers Market tomorrow for its 15th year.

This year’s festival will feature the original Tri-Cities’ tasting event, a BBQ competition, the Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K Race (featuring the Boss Hog Challenge) and plenty of great music.

