BOOKS-BOOK-HERTZEL-COLUMN-DMT

Try not to take things personally. If someone praises a book that left you cold, be respectful in your response. Crushing the book may feel to your book club friend like you’re crushing them.

 Mohamed Kasim Naufal/Dreamstime/TNS

Even for Twitter, this was shocking.

An author was invited to a book club to talk about her new novel. At the meeting, one of the members spoke up to note how vehemently she had disliked the book.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video