KINGSPORT — Although rain canceled many local outdoor events on Veterans Day on Friday, one Kingsport event turned into a moving experience on Saturday. The vehicles they were in “moved” through the line at a Veterans Day lunch drive-thru.

Dozens of veteran heroes and their families dodged the lingering raindrops to participate in a Veterans Day drive-thru lunch. Those raindrops did not dampen the spirits of sponsors, who gathered at the V.O. Dobbins Head Start entrance with delicious meals to serve to the veteran heroes and their families who stopped by.

