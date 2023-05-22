Join all the fun at the JRT aboard the SS American in the Cole Porter musical comedy “Anything Goes.”

This hilarious love story comes complete with singing sailors, dancing hoodlums, star-crossed lovers and a backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. Topping it off are some of Porter’s greatest hits, including “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top” and the title song, “Anything Goes.”

