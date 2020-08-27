CHURCH HILL — Approximately 500 “eating size” trout from Buffalo Springs Hatchery that ordinarily would be dumped into the dammed Alexander Creek at Jaycees Park in Church Hill next weekend have received a reprieve this year thanks to the COVID-19 crisis.
Tim Wilson, who directs the Church Hill-Mount Carmel-Surgoinsville Parks Recreation District, announced this week that the city of Church Hill and event sponsor VFW Post 9754 have decided to cancel the annual youth Church Hill Trout Rodeo, which usually takes place the first Saturday in September.
Every year the event attracts hundreds of young fishermen who compete for trophies, prizes, and pride, as well as a couple of whoppers to fry up for lunch.
The Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival, which would have been held the same day as the Trout Rodeo, has also been canceled due to the pandemic except for fireworks.
Church Hill also postponed the opening of its new $280,000 Splash Pad at Derrick Park last month due to COVID-19.