ROGERSVILLE – All Hawkins County Schools will be 100 percent virtual Monday and Tuesday next week leading into the three day Thanksgiving holiday, with the goal of everyone coming back on Nov. 30 off the quarantine and sick list
Earlier this week Surgoinsville Elementary and Middle schools, as well as Volunteer High School, were switched to 100 percent virtual due to COVID-19 and quarantine spikes at those locations.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson Told the Times News Friday there hasn't been a significant increase in COVID number this week, but wit three days off next week anyways he said it was a good time to do a district wide “reset”.
“There have been minimal increases, but in an effort to keep the numbers form growing at a faster pace we decided to go ahead and move everything to virtual,” Hixson said. “(Monday and Tuesday) are still counted as instructional days. They will just occur through virtual means.”
Hixson added “We want to get those who are on quarantine, or those who aren't feeling well, time to heal up, and hopefully start fresh on Nov. 30 with most, if not all of our staff and students in attendance.”
Since Wednesday three new faculty members and 10 students tested positive for COVID-19; and an additional 28 faculty and staff and 49 students were placed on quarantine due to possible exposure.
Overall for the 2020-21 school year beginning in August, 43 staff or faculty tested positive, 64 students have tested positive; and 156 faculty or staff members have been quarantined, as well as 668 students have been quarantined.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, on Monday Hawkins County had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began with 51, surpassing the Nov. 9 record of 42, and the Aug. 3 record of 38.
As of Thursday there had been a total of 172 new cases reported over the previous seven days in all of Hawkins County.
Daily free meal pickups will be available at all schools Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free 5 day meal bags will be available for pick up at all schools on Tuesday from 11-1 pm. All schools (except CHS and VHS) will offer late pick ups from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday.