DUFFIELD — Around Christmas, trees, parade floats and homes are all aglow. But in Duffield, it’s also the time to light the elongated naturally formed cave at Natural Tunnel State Park.
“Natural Tunnel State Park is such a gem,” said Rachel Blevins, the park’s chief ranger of visitor experience. “So being able to transform the park into a festive wonderland during the holiday season really adds to it.”
Natural Tunnel will continue its Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. The holiday event centers around the lights that bring the tunnel to a glow, but it also includes live entertainment, hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows by the fire.
“The turnout has been great so far,” Blevins said, “averaging roughly 850 to 900 guests each night. Dec. 4 was our busiest night so far this season with 1,100 visitors. We’ve really lucked out with the weather, warm nights definitely bring a crowd out.”
The Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel event will also include stories from those in colonial period clothing at the Carter Cabin sharing the story of the cabin as well as regional history. Kids will also have the opportunity to make crafts and write letters to Santa.
Visitors can get to the mouth of the tunnel where the event is held by either riding the chairlift or by hiking down the well-lighted, 3/10 of a mile trail.
“Getting to see the tunnel at night is a unique opportunity,” Blevins said, “but getting to see it while it’s lit up and surrounded by Christmas lights is even more magical.”
The annual event has continued for almost two decades and is still hailed for locals and regional guests as a Christmas tradition in the mountains of Southwest Virginia.
“This program is absolutely a tradition, in fact, that is the most common comment I hear from visitors during the event,” Blevins said. “ ... This program is a great way to get folks out and enjoy the park, and for some, it’s a yearly thing.
“I think if we look back, we all have a family tradition for the holidays. It’s different for everyone, but for many, the Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel is one of them.”