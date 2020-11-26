ROGERSVILLE — After 16 years as the head chef of Rogersville’s annual free Thanksgiving dinner, Thursday will be Russ Williamson’s swan song — with a side order of dressing, cranberries and green beans.
Williamson is moving to Hilton Head, S.C., and he said he probably won’t be able to make visits to Rogersville to continue cooking Thanksgiving dinner each year for nearly 4,000 people.
“My family wants me to start cooking for them,” Williamson told the Times News Wednesday.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Williamson and a team of volunteers were moving full steam ahead cooking Thursday’s meal at the Joseph Rogers Primary School cafeteria.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s People Loving People free Thanksgiving dinner is delivery and carryout only.
”There’s been some hiccups along the way”
It’s unusual circumstances to Williamson to end his PLP head chef career, but he said the pandemic isn’t slowing him down. Aside from the face masks, gloves, and COVID screenings, his part of the project was pretty much routine.
It hasn’t always gone that way.
“A few years ago, we had all our turkeys frozen,” Williamson said. “We were here at 7 a.m. cooking turkeys. We had to go out and buy a hole saw and cut them in half and slice them.
“One year we didn’t have a slicer and we had to slice everything by hand. There’s been some hiccups along the way, but it’s a lot of fun.”
Williamson added, “I enjoy it, especially when everything is running like clockwork. Everybody knows what they’re supposed to do. Once in a while you get some new people. They fall right in. I’m just here to run around.”
Preparing 4,000 carryout and delivery meals
Event co-founder and organizer Dr. Blaine Jones said he has no idea how many meals will be delivered Thursday, but they’re preparing for 4,000.
Last year the event served 3,901 thanksgiving meals, topping the previous year’s record mark of 3,597.
“We’re doing the same (number) this year just to make sure we have enough, and if there’s leftovers we’ll take it to the Shepherd’s Center and the Salvation Army, and wherever we need to, to make sure others are fed,” Jones said.
On Wednesday afternoon, the dessert volunteers were cutting cakes and packaging them in small boxes.
Williamson was supervising the slicing of the turkeys and hams, which were then stacked in aluminum cooking pans in a secret mixture of olive oils and spices for cooking later that night.
Volunteers from the Sullivan Baptist Association Disaster Relief emergency kitchen were outside under a tent cooking green beans in giant vats.
The gravy and dressing teams were expected to arrive around midnight to begin cooking their part of the meal, which will take until around 6 a.m.
Carryouts begin at 10 a.m.
“Believe it or not all the vegetables, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, the turkey, the ham, will all be done by 6-7 p.m. tonight,” Jones said. “We’ll stack it up in cambros over night ready to take out in the morning and start packing the meals.
“And of course we’ll have the desserts and cranberry sauce all ready to go with it.”
Around 7:30 a.m., volunteers will start packing the meals, and at 9:30 there’s a driver’s meeting in preparation for deliveries that begin around 10.
If you haven’t signed up for a meal delivery, you can drive up for a carryout at Joseph Rogers Primary School from 10 a.m. to around 1 p.m. or when food runs out.
Attendants will direct you to the meal pickup drive-thru line when you arrive on campus.