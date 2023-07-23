The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share 'Words of Comfort' twice a week in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Emily Stewart at estewart@timesnews.net.
You’ve no doubt had the experience of going through the day preoccupied by the annoyance of an ill-fitting shoe, a scratchy shirt tag, an itchy collar, a rough-textured seam, a misaligned button, or an item of clothing that is just all around uncomfortable. You likely said, “I’ll never wear this again.” In the big scheme it’s a small thing, but small irritations can be incredibly nagging. The upside is that they cause us to really appreciate the change that comes with a comfortable fit. Those are the ones that elicit a long-exhaled sigh of sweet relief.
Sometimes life itself can seem ill-fitting and, unlike with clothing, that is really a huge deal in the big scheme. The cause may not be immediately obvious. It may not be something you can put your finger on as easily or specifically as a bothersome feature of our ‘duds’ for the day. The sense of an
ill-fitting life can be rather subjective yet profoundly burdensome. It can be the feeling that something is wrong, something is missing, something is misplaced, or something is not quite right. During such times it may be worth considering that God is speaking to us about life or that life is speaking to us about God. Augustine declared, “You have made us for Thyself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they find rest in thee.” Perhaps the uncomfortable restless seasons of life are the soul’s response to the need for a change of clothing or, as Jesus described, “a change of yokes.”
An old legend says that the carpenter shop where Jesus assisted His father, Joseph had a sign that said, “My Yoke Fits Well.” It’s not hard to imagine the same, especially in view of Jesus’ great invitation: “Come to Me all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light” (Mt. 11:28-31). Jesus is essentially bidding us to change ‘yokes’ or lives; to put off the ill-fitting life that is galling our souls and to put on His
well-fitting life made-to-measure for “Soli Deo gloria” — that is, “God’s glory alone.”
A God-glorifying life is a ‘perfect fit’ because it proceeds in lockstep with Jesus, in obedience to His word, and in conformity to His image. It is truly life at its best. It is not simply a better, or even best, version of ourselves. It is the brand new life expressed by the words of the Apostle Paul in Galatians 2:20: “It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me.” That is the essence of a well-fitting yoke of life.
‘Yoke(-d)’ sounds uncomfortable, even unbearable, on its face. Human nature fancies living ‘unyoked’ as maximizing potential for freedom and comfort. It’s a delusion. ‘Unyoked’ is yoked to fallen flesh and worldly fare. Hence the great and awesome irony: When and only when one is yoked to Jesus is there afforded a life that finally feels right and fits well — yes, O so well! Change clothes if you must for a comfortable fit. But by all means change yokes. Abandon the one that is gnawing life to the quick and put on the one that Jesus freely offers. Yours will never fit like His.
Ed Clevinger is minister at Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.