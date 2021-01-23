Lighting up the Christmas season
Throughout the month of December, Kingsport’s Christmas spirit was truly a sight to see. Neighbors hung up strings of lights in anticipation of the holiday. Families were able to drive through Kingsport’s downtown area and local neighborhoods to look at the twinkling lights, enjoying all of the holiday decorations.
Taking the family to go see Christmas lights is always a wonderful way to safely celebrate the season. You can drive through the neighborhoods or bundle up and take a walk to enjoy this beautiful holiday tradition with the whole family.
This year, it was even more important than ever for this Christmas tradition to keep going. The holiday season was not what we expected. But, despite the year’s challenges, communities still came together to spread Christmas joy. Many houses throughout Kingsport decided to go all out on decorating, even putting together Christmas light shows for their neighbors and anyone else who passed by.
Shows such as the Dean Family Christmas Light Show, the Carrberry Christmas Light Show and many more helped to bring some much-needed joy to families this Christmas. Their extraordinary effort to put on a show for their fellow Kingsport residents was greatly appreciated. Even families who simply decorated their houses for their neighbors to see helped to make the Christmas season a little brighter. Thank you, neighbors, for making this Christmas one to remember.
