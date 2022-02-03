KINGSPORT — Kingsport dispatchers received continuous calls Monday following noise and steam coming from Eastman Chemical Company.
The Times News obtained the 911 calls to Kingsport dispatchers through a public records request. According to records from the city, the call from Eastman came in at 7:30 a.m. Officials said the audio file from Eastman’s 911 call was corrupted and was unable to be released.
According to the records, calls from the community started at 7:27 a.m. Monday. Various callers reported loud noises, billowing clouds rising above Eastman and what many described as an “explosion.”
“What the hell just happened at Eastman?,” One caller asked. “A big giant explosion shook my house. Are y’all getting calls? I’m on Lamont and there are huge plumes of smoke or whatever coming up. It’s huge. It shook me. And it shook my whole house.”
