KINGSPORT - Linda Sue (Bear) Ward, of Kingsport, passed away August 9, 2020. Wife of the late Robert (Pup) Ward, she was a charter member of Foe 3141 Ladies Auxiliary, Local Auxiliary Organizer, Jr. Past President, and Mother of TN State Ladies Auxiliary. Linda was co-owner of Hair 10 Beauty Shop until her retirement in June 2018.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Bear; mother, Pauline Downes; sister, Deletha Bear; and special nephew, Jason Duncan.
Linda is survived by her son, Kenny Ward; grandchildren, Amber McCall Davis, Tessa McCall Stacey, Joey Burgess, and granddaughter, ex-in-law, Ashley Burgess; great-grandchildren, Melah, Jenna and Emory Burgess, Sophie and Nora Davis, and Jackson Regan, whom she loved with all her heart; sisters, Ruby Begley, Bob Rosa Mullins, Dave Shannon Brunger, and Judy Parker; special nieces, Donna Duncan, Ginger Tipton, and Susan Brooks.