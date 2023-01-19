Lightnin Charlie and Beth doling

Lightnin’ Charlie and Beth Dolinger perform onstage.

 Contributed/Ethan Edwards

BRISTOL, Va. — Charlie Dolinger grasps his black guitar. A cowboy in the saddle, the black-hatted music man slides easy-like into his shows.

Typically untypical onstage and in the recording booth, the performer known as Lightnin’ Charlie entertains with CinemaScopes of style. From bucking bronc rock ’n’ rollers to down-in-the-bottle blues, train-rumbling country to uptown sway and swaggering pop, Dolinger wears more styles than Dolly Parton has wigs.

