BRISTOL, Va. — Charlie Dolinger grasps his black guitar. A cowboy in the saddle, the black-hatted music man slides easy-like into his shows.
Typically untypical onstage and in the recording booth, the performer known as Lightnin’ Charlie entertains with CinemaScopes of style. From bucking bronc rock ’n’ rollers to down-in-the-bottle blues, train-rumbling country to uptown sway and swaggering pop, Dolinger wears more styles than Dolly Parton has wigs.
But even Lightnin’ Charlie surprised himself. When he penned a song that wasn’t really a song initially, he stepped into terrain rarely trod by his normally nonpolitical self.
“I have never done even a slightly political song, ever,” said Dolinger. “I’ve sung ‘Fortunate Son,’ but that’s a huge departure for me.”
The song “American Eulogy” finds Dolinger in between something akin to deepened grief and frustration. American pride jibes with a touch of sadness, both of which unfurl in matter-of-fact tones from his plaintive voice.
The song clocks in at a generous five minutes and eight seconds, composed in waltz time. Lightnin’ Charlie’s voice rides high in the mix as he references “masks made in China” and “baseballs and hot dogs and apple pie moondogs replaced with Kardashians.”
“I was thinking Dylan, that acerbic, scathing Bob Dylan. He was a master at that,” Dolinger said. “This song is so left field and outside of myself, and yet it’s the most response I’ve ever gotten from a song.”
Lightnin’ Charlie’s name and music have blanketed Bristol and the Tri-Cities for more than 30 years. He’s played smoky dives and fists-flying honky-tonks. He’s also performed in churches, as well as in nursing homes.
“Biker bars, strip clubs, churches,” Dolinger said. “I’ve played the Paramount, the Speedway, had people book me to play in their house while they proposed to their girlfriend. Funerals, too. I’ve played gravesides.”
Translated, Lightnin’ Charlie cultivates and maintains open ears. He could well have ditched thoughts that led to the lyrics of “American Eulogy.” Instead, what was originally a handful of words scribbled on paper morphed into a poem of sorts, which eventually became a song.
Frankly, the song stands as his biting statement on the state of the country today.
“Yeah, man. I wanted to make a good impression,” he said. “My goal is that whatever I do comes out sounding like me. When it came together, I loved this song. The America that I grew up in is gone. We’re still the shining light of the planet. People want to come here because it is American liberty. It’s still great and the greatest.”
Response to the song during Lightnin’ Charlie’s shows, he said, has been phenomenally positive. People stand. People cheer. When he performed “American Eulogy” recently on Song of the Mountains at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, they clamored for more.
Now he’s nearing its widespread release date to the public at large. He has one wish for the song.
“Hope,” Dolinger said. “There’s a lot of extremism on both sides, left and right, but the majority of people, regardless of party affiliation, love this country.”
He stressed the song should not be thought of or labeled as one that leans Republican or Democrat in tenor. Instead, it could be a unifier.
“I hope so,” Dolinger said.
Check the lyrics. There’s a line about “meth wh---s” and another about a “pawn shop liquor store, shots fired three or four.” Later, he asserts “cast blame, cryin’ shame, God made us all the same.”
Deepened rivulets of melancholy accompany snags of bitterness and annoyance throughout Lightnin’ Charlie’s topical tune.
“I talk about abortion, rioting, suicide, drug addiction and Jesus,” Dolinger said. “There’s black, and there’s white. But it’s amazing to me to play a song with so many hot topics. There’s no stone left unhurled in this song.”
“American Eulogy” will comprise one song from an upcoming album by Lightnin’ Charlie, recorded during the last couple of years in Toronto.
Upon release, the album and song will be available to download and purchase via https://lightnincharlie.com. Furthermore, “American Eulogy” will be on such streaming sites as Spotify and Pandora, in addition to iTunes and Amazon.
“The album, we’re shooting for a spring release,” Dolinger said. “I’ve never had a song hit overdrive like ‘American Eulogy.’ It’s been a gas.”