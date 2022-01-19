ELIZABETHTON — We may still be in the depths of winter, but the Friends of Sycamore Shoals are already thinking about the highlight of their summer — the annual production of “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.”
The Official Outdoor Drama of the State of Tennessee begins its 43rd season on June 3 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and continues every weekend in June, beginning each evening at 8 p.m. at the Fort Watauga Amphitheater. Tickets will go on sale on April 1, with veterans and first responders admitted free.
To prepare for this year’s presentation, auditions will be held this Sunday, Jan. 23, from 1-5 p.m. Only a handful of slots remain: To sign up online, type bit.ly/3GO4mDM into your browser. Everyone must audition to be considered for a part in the play, regardless of “Liberty!” and other acting experience.
Returning to direct this year is Keith Young. Ellen Church will serve as stage manager. Casting includes speaking and non-speaking roles, as well as technical positions as part of the crew. Speaking, non-speaking and support roles will be compensated for rehearsals and performances.
The date of the performances this year will be June 3, 4, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25.
The story portrays the events that took place at Sycamore Shoals when the region was the western frontier in the last quarter of the 18th century. These events include the adoption of the Watauga Compact, the Transylvania Purchase, the siege of the fort by the Cherokee, and the gathering at Sycamore Shoals on the march to fight a British force at the Battle of Kings Mountain.