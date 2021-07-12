No, Bays Mountain Family Park should not play a bloody, gory, sex-filled, R-rated movie. This is a nationally unique park made exclusively for education of all ages, from children to senior adults. If a child cannot partake or easily watch an event, it does not need to happen.
The movie “Friday the 13th” is not representative of Kingsport and its parks. The press release actually says that “children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.” Children!? From a description of that movie: “young boy drowned,” “slashes her throat,” “Jack and Marcie have sex,” “slams an ax into her face.”
Bays Mountain is sacred family ground. We went as children with our schools. We take our families. We rest in the beauty of the nature. It has always been a safe zone. A peaceful place of natural animal habitats. A place unmarred. For those spiritual, a place to get with God away from an insane world.
This movie plan is so out of character for Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium that I would have thought it was a very distasteful joke if I had not read the press release myself. Please reconsider and keep our most special park family friendly 24/7.
Tim Mullen
Kingsport
Welcome to Dodge City
Welcome to Dodge City Kingsport, where you can wear your gun on your hip or you can conceal it in your pocket or your pocketbook.
I like to watch the old “Gunsmoke” series on TV, and if you notice, just about everybody — that is, every man in the town — is wearing a gun, and maybe the women are carrying a weapon in their purse.
According to our governor, that’s what we need in our city. As for me, it would make me feel really uneasy if, when me or my wife goes into the grocery store or any other place of business, a lot of the people in there were armed.
According to the article I read in the Times News, the weapon does not have to be concealed. There are some people who get a rush out of trying to be or act macho, and what would make them feel more invincible than wearing a lethal weapon visibly in public?
The city of Kingsport is continually trying to convince people and businesses to come, look, shop, live in our city. But what would they think about our city if everywhere they went — grocery stores, shopping malls, public parks with their children — just about everyone they encountered was wearing a lethal weapon. They would probably think they were in Dodge City, Kansas.
Danny Huff Sr.
Kingsport
Thank you, Kingsport
Hats off to the city of Kingsport! One of the connecting roads to the new West Ridge High is a city road due to the former Sam’s location. The city of Kingsport has widened the road, replaced and striped to make it safer. Thank you on behalf of the residents and students who will be traveling this road.
Phil Ketron
Blountville
A geological matter of fact
While I don’t dispute the theory that carbon emissions contribute to climate change, I also maintain that climate change is a geological matter of fact. How many times have you heard the phrase, “During the last Ice Age...”?
This suggests that there have been more than one Ice Age. Also, how do you account for fossils of tropical plants found in places like Montana?
Howard A. Doyle
Big Stone Gap, Virginia