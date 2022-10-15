Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University.
A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
“We chose disco as a unique, funky and exciting theme that everyone would be able to participate in,” said Sadie King, ETSU Student Government Association secretary of state and Homecoming chair. “There were so many opportunities for fun with the disco theme, such as the roller skate night and the disco dance. Of course, the groovy outfits just add to it with some flare and sparkle – ‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’”
Events kick off Monday, Oct. 17, with the Marsh Regional Blood Drive, in which the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement, Volunteer ETSU and Marsh Regional Blood Center will join forces to help save lives. It will be located in the D.P. Culp Student Center’s third floor ballroom, and will be in operation from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
That same day, students can anticipate the “Homecoming Pep Rally and Skate Night” event. The pep rally starts at 6 p.m. at the Amphitheatre. Following the conclusion of the pep rally, attendees will walk as a group to the Johnson Family Skate Center, 930 W. Watauga Ave., for roller skating. The event is free to all ETSU students, who are encouraged to dress up in accordance with the disco theme.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the second day of Homecoming activities, students will be treated to “Movie Night: ‘Dirty Dancing.’” Hosted at the Amphitheatre by Buctainment, the 7:30 p.m. event is open to all students, faculty and staff.
Activities on Wednesday, Oct. 19, begin early with “Homecoming Canned Food Creations,” which will be held outside the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Student organizations will build Homecoming-themed structures using non-perishable food items that will later be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank. That evening, from 5-8 p.m., the “Disco Cardio Dance Party and Mixer” will be held in Studio A at the Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA).
The fourth day of Homecoming celebrations - Thursday, Oct. 20 -- begins at 11:30 a.m. with a cornhole tournament at University Commons. Afterward, beginning at 7 p.m., ETSU will host the traditional “Homecoming Skit Night” in the Martha Street Culp Auditorium. The event is free and open to all students, faculty, staff and the community.
Friday, Oct. 21, features the event “Big Pink Volleyball Tournament.” The event begins at 5 p.m. at the CPA. The “ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy Homecoming Reunion” will be hosted for all Gatton alumni, and will include free dinner, tours, networking opportunities and children’s activities. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., and participants are required to register for the event. Later, from 8-11 p.m., the “Boogie in Brooks” Homecoming dance will be held in Brooks Gymnasium. The “Sigma Kappa Homecoming Reunion” also invites all alumnae from ETSU’s Sigma Kappa sorority to a two-day reunion that extends into Oct. 22. Those interested in attending must register online.
Homecoming game day takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22. ETSU will face off against Samford at 3:30 p.m. During the half-time portion of the game, the Homecoming King and Queen will be announced, as well as the Homecoming competition winners. Tailgating for the game will be accompanied by music performed by a live DJ. Preceding the game, “ETSU Annual Homecoming Luncheon Under the Tent,” sponsored by the university’s National Alumni Association, will take place at 2 p.m. in the courtyard of the CPA. This event will be catered by Firehouse Restaurant. The cost is $25 per adult and $10 per child. At 7:30 p.m. the “Homecoming Step/Stroll Off” will be held in the Culp Auditorium, sponsored by the Black Affairs Association and the ETSU National Pan-Hellenic Council. The event is free and open to the community.
Activities conclude on Sunday, Oct. 23, with the “Gospel Choir Concert” at the Culp Auditorium. Featuring guest artist Kenny Curry, the event begins at 3:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
For more details on the events and the complete Homecoming schedule, visit etsu.edu/homecoming.